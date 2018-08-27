Sometimes the best food comes on wheels.
Last week's Best of Atlanta poll discovered the most delicious food trucks hittin' the streets in our city.
One bite of Nana G's Chicken & Waffles signature bacon-infused Belgium waffle with seasoned fried chicken strips, and you'll understand why this famous food truck comes in the number one slot.
Affectionately dubbed the Antonio Banderas of food trucks, Tex’s Tacos is nothing short of suavé, serving-up a delicious array of Nueva Texicana eats with style and grace as our second place winner.
If you love a little bit (or a lot) of soul with your Mexican food, then look no further than The Blaxican food truck. Coming in at number three, this food fusion feast is unlike anything else in town. Don't forget to try the tacos!
There is no shortage of excellent food trucks to be found in Atlanta. Be sure to try out all of our runner ups as well:
Mix’D UP, The Fry Guy, King of Pops, WOW! Food Truck and The Atlanta Burger Truck.
Want your flavor to go? Here’s where you can find Atlanta’s best food trucks.
Now that your dream meal is in-hand, you’ll need a place to enjoy it. How about one of these parks in Atlanta?
