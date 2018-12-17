If you’re banking on some last minute Christmas shopping, you’re not alone.
According to a 2016 survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76 percent of adult shoppers said they planned on making holiday purchases right up until Christmas.
For all you last-minute shoppers, here’s a breakdown of store hours for Christmas Eve on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018:
Department store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
JCPenney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the location.
Kohl’s: Noon to 6 p.m.
Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Neiman Marcus: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sears: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart: Regular opening time (varies by location). All stores close at 6 p.m.
Von Maur: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Speciality retail store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Apple Store: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Babies R Us: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Banana Republic: Opening hours vary. All stores close at 6 p.m.
Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gap: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: Closed on Sundays
Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Office Depot & OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Navy: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Patagonia: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the location.
Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Kroger: Hours vary by location. Some will be open until 8 p.m. or close earlier, around 5-6 p.m. Call your nearest store to confirm.
Publix: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Opening hours vary by location (8 a.m. or 9 a.m.) All stores close at 6 p.m.
Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pharmacy hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Walgreens: Most Walgreens pharmacies will have regular hours on Christmas Eve. Call yours to confirm.
CVS: Most CVS pharmacies are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call yours to confirm.
Rite Aid: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
