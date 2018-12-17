  • What time do stores open and close on Christmas Eve 2018?

    If you’re banking on some last minute Christmas shopping, you’re not alone. 

    According to a 2016 survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76 percent of adult shoppers said they planned on making holiday purchases right up until Christmas.

    For all you last-minute shoppers, here’s a breakdown of store hours for Christmas Eve on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018:

    Department store hours for Christmas Eve 2018

    Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    JCPenney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the location.

    Kohl’s: Noon to 6 p.m.

    Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Neiman Marcus: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Sears: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Walmart: Regular opening time (varies by location). All stores close at 6 p.m.

    Von Maur: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Speciality retail store hours for Christmas Eve 2018

    Apple Store: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Babies R Us: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Banana Republic: Opening hours vary. All stores close at 6 p.m.

    Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    BJ’s Wholesale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Gap: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Hobby Lobby: Closed on Sundays

    Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Office Depot & OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Old Navy: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Patagonia: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the location.

    Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2018

    Kroger: Hours vary by location. Some will be open until 8 p.m. or close earlier, around 5-6 p.m. Call your nearest store to confirm.

    Publix: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Trader Joe’s: Opening hours vary by location (8 a.m. or 9 a.m.) All stores close at 6 p.m.

    Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Pharmacy hours for Christmas Eve 2018

    Walgreens: Most Walgreens pharmacies will have regular hours on Christmas Eve. Call yours to confirm.

    CVS: Most CVS pharmacies are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call yours to confirm.

    Rite Aid: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

