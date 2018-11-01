0 Warm up with these 12 Atlanta comfort food dishes and drinks

When you're looking to warm up, these cold-weather comfort food dishes and drinks around Atlanta will keep away the chill.

Ration & Dram's Chicken & Dumplings is made from scratch using Darby Farms chicken, Southern Swiss Dairy milk made into cream and fluffy biscuit dumplings. The restaurant promises the dish "will make you feel like you're at your grandmother's house." 130 Arizona Ave NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30307, 678-974-8380, www.rationanddram.com

Bone Lick BBQ's Jalapeño Mac and Cheese takes the creaminess of traditional macaroni and cheese and spices it up with jalapeño. With this heat, you'll kick the cold to the curb. 327 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, Ga. 30312, 404-343-4404, www.bonelickbarbecue.com

Bread & Butterfly’s Burger Americain is pricey at $15 but you’ll learn to love it. Served on a brioche bun with a pile of caramelized onions, oozy swiss cheese and grainy mustard and aioli, it’s a bit rare but that’s OK. The fries on the side are so good you won’t be asking for ketchup or anything else. 290 Elizabeth Street, Suite F, Atlanta, Ga. 30307, 678-515-4536, www.bread-and-butterfly.com

McKendrick's Steak House Cream Corn is loaded with thick cut bacon, onion, garlic and red pepper flakes, adding a kick to any meal at the Dunwoody steakhouse. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, Ga. 30346, 770-512-8888, www.mckendricks.com



Local Three's Crispy Brussels Sprouts are only on the menu when in season. But when they are, they're quite popular. To make the dish, Local Three's chefs combine brown butter, sherry, rosemary and sea salt with the vegetable for an aromatic, earthy taste. 3290 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30327, 404-968-2700, www.localthree.com

Taiyo's signature ramen rotates flavors with the season. Diners can order Chicken Shio Ramen with scratch chicken broth, SUN Noodles, hard-boiled egg with a custardy yolk, scallions, pecans and a garlicky chili sauce. 130 Clairemont Ave Suite 100, Decatur, Ga. 30030, 404-996-6504, www.taiyoramen.com.

Le Bilboquet's Les Moules Marinières is the restaurant's take on a classic steamed mussels dish, which will warm you up after a shopping spree. To get the desired flavors, Le Bilboquet's culinary team combines the mussels with white wine, shallots and parsley. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30305, 404-869-9944, www.lebilboquetatlanta.com

Portofino's Traditional Bolognese features tagliatelle, veal, pork, beef, pancetta, and tomato in an onion, celery and carrot mix with a touch of cream. 3199 Paces Ferry Pl NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30305, 404-231-1136, www.portofinoatl.com

Mandolin Kitchen’s lamb shank is, well, we’ll let the AJC’s reviewer say it: “a beautiful lollipop of a lamb shin, sitting in a delicate slick of tomato-and-olive-oil-kissed braising liquid, chunks of carrot and a few well-scrubbed small potatoes scattered around.” There’s still more but you get the idea. 6152 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30328, 404-705-8880, www.mandolinkitchen.com

The General Muir's Matzoh Ball Soup, a gourmet twist on the old classic, is sure to heat things up. Emory Point, 1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, Ga. 30329, 678-927-9131, www.thegeneralmuir.com

Sweet Auburn Barbecue's Pulled Pork Bowl is a hearty combination of Stone ground cheddar grits topped with scallions, house-made barbecue sauce and house-smoked pulled pork. It's good year-round, but especially when the mercury dips. 656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30306, 678-515-3550, www.sweetauburnbbq.com

CACAO's dark sipping chocolate can be prepared at its North Highland location. There, the award-winning blend of boiling milk and the chocolaterie's signature sipping chocolate are whisked together and sweetened to taste. There’s a few different sipping options.1046 N. Highland Ave. Atlanta, Ga. 30306, 404-892-8202, www.cacaoatlanta.com

