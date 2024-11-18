World’s First Valentine Pickleball Retreat Finds Its Perfect Match in Macon

Love is in the air... and on the courts in Macon! Visit Macon & Southern Pickleball are thrilled to announce the annual Macon Love Valentines Pickleball Tournament returning to Macon, Georgia’s Rhythm & Rally Sports & Events (the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility) this February 2025! Registration for the tournament will open on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 at early-bird registration prices.

Last year’s 2024 Macon Love Valentine’s Tournament set a record as the largest tournament ever hosted in Macon – hosting 850 players registered from over 17 states – and contributed over $400,000 in economic impact. The tournament also proved to be the Nation’s largest Valentine tournament!

Macon, Georgia is proud to announce that this year’s tournament will offer more to do as part of the event than ever before!

“So much so that we’ve decided to call it a retreat!” explains Gary Wheat, President & CEO of Visit Macon. “Along with the tournament, players will find a 5-day line-up of events, excursions, experiences and even self-care! We are leaning into the season and plan to have a lot of fun with it along the way. There is no better way to get all eyes on Macon and highlight our stronghold in the market, than doing it with some fun and flair!”

Do you play single? Paired up? Perhaps winning is your only love language? Macon Love is the answer. Maybe you are still looking for love (of the game). Or, perhaps you have already fallen head over heels for the fastest growing sport in the world. Macon Love is for you! In between serves and volleys, attendees can rekindle romances or forge new friendships through a variety of specially curated events designed to entertain and engage. Entries into the tournament gives you access to an entire retreat encompassing your love language, and your whatever ‘status’ you’d like to experience by, but there will also be singles, couples & even some anti-Valentine’s retreat packages available for reservations as well!

“Southern Pickleball is excited to work with Visit Macon to make the Macon Love Valentines Pickleball Tournament THE premier valentine pickleball event on the planet,” said Paul Midkiff, co-founder of Southern Pickleball. “Rhythm & Rally is simply the best place on the planet to play indoor pickleball… and it is right here in Macon, Georgia. Very few facilities can host a tournament of this size during the winter months with no weather-related interruptions! That is very cool. And, with the help of Visit Macon, we hope to activate more of the Macon-Bibb community around making this a sought-after annual event they can look forward to year after year!”

“We are leaning into the holiday season!” suggested John Roberts, General Manager for Rhythm & Rally Sports & Events. “Where else in the world can you find love, escape with your partner, or even leave all your anti-Valentine anxieties on the court while enjoying pickleball at a world-class level! Pickleball enthusiasts from all over the country will be gathering in Macon to showcase their skills and passion for the game.”

Schedule of Events, includes (but is subject to change as announcements continue to be released):

Wednesday, February 12:

➹ Registration & Packet Pick-up ➹ A Vendor Af(fair) ➹ Cocktail Hour ➹ Singles Mingle (presented by Choose Macon: choosemacon.com)

Thursday, February 13:

➹ Matchmaking on the Court ➹ Couple’s Sports Massages ➹ Hot Yoga ➹ Cooking Classes (to Keep you OUT of the Kitchen) ➹ Dirty Dancing’s Couples or Singles Pottery Fun

Friday, February 14:

➹ Tournament: Women’s Doubles & Men’s Singles

➹ Swing Dancing ➹ Situationship Rage Room ➹ Love on the Brain Karaoke

Saturday, February 15:

➹ Tournament: Mixed Doubles

Sunday, February 16:

➹ Tournament: Women’s Singles & Men’s Doubles

And, so much more!

Registration for the tournament (including many themed add-ons) will be $65 for a single event (i.e. Singles, Doubles or Mixed). Additional events are only $20 more. Early registration is highly encouraged as these categories will fill up quickly!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group