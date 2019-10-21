0 Dollywood to celebrate 35th anniversary with new events

Dollywood commemorates its 35th anniversary season in 2020 with a new festival, a calendar packed full of must-see events, and new and returning entertainment offerings featuring some of the greatest performers from around the world.

Dollywood’s “budding” new event, the Flower & Food Festival (May 8-June 14), features brilliant splashes of spring color with numerous vibrant displays of expertly-manicured flowers and plants created by tremendously-talented horticulturists. This springtime event is blooming with fun and discovery around each corner thanks to a number of iconic displays.

In partnership with the internationally-acclaimed Mosaicultures flower sculpting team, Dollywood creates living, larger-than-life sculptures including a butterfly umbrella, a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors, various animal scenes and beautiful environmental imaginations. Interactive displays also are found throughout the area. A visual element greets guests on Showstreet, as hundreds of colorful umbrellas are suspended above the pathway creating a dazzling “Umbrella Sky."

In addition to the beautiful flowers and landscaping, a wide-selection of culinary creations that take inspiration from spring in the Smokies will delight guests’ taste buds. Featured items include spring beef over crispy potatoes, heirloom tomato and feta cheese galette, savory lime chicken legs over rice pilaf, and caprese skewers with a balsamic reduction. Refreshing specialty drink options include pink watermelon lemonade slushy, rose lemon spritzer and fresh violet slushy.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary, children born in 2015 or 2016 can take advantage of the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass. This free pass allows imaginations to roam as kids explore the fun and wonder of Dollywood, including the park’s celebrated new area, Wildwood Grove. Earning the 2019 Golden Ticket Award for Best Kids’ Area of any theme park in the world, Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove is the perfect place for kids of all ages to explore, play and imagine together. To receive the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass, children born in 2015 or 2016 may begin registering online at Dollywood.com/Pre-K on Nov. 4, 2019. The deadline for registration is Jan. 5, 2020.

Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season begins on March 14 with Festival of Nations (March 14-April 20). The epic stage production of Namaste India and Ole! headline the festival. Namaste India provides guests a journey across India via the myriad dance forms for which the country is known, and Ole! features the self-proclaimed “Gypsy Kings of Comedy.” Popular returning acts are Drumstruck, JigJam and the Invaders Steel Orchestra. International food favorites pair well with the diverse entertainment offerings for an escape around the world in the heart of the Smokies.

Another Dollywood guest favorite, the Gazillion Bubbles Show, marks its return during Summer Celebration (June 20-Aug. 2) and promises to leave every child and child-at-heart with a smile on their face, thanks to “gazillions” of bubbles and guest interactions that make up every performance. Park hours are extended each evening during the festival with a fabulous fireworks finale every night.

Dollywood’s Barbeque & Bluegrass (April 24-May 3) features the biggest names in bluegrass music and the tastiest barbeque anywhere. Everyone’s favorite way to end the summer, Rock the Smokies, returns on Aug. 22 with contemporary Christian superstars TobyMac and Crowder highlighting the event.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival featuring Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Southern Gospel Jubilee (Sept. 25-Oct. 31) provides fun fall days and nights in the Smokies. Recently named the number one theme park Halloween event by USA Today’s 10Best voters, Great Pumpkin LumiNights features thousands of imaginatively-carved pumpkin displays, fun family activities and delicious harvest-themed food.

The season ends with Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 7-Jan. 2), the 12-time Golden Ticket winner for Best Theme Park Christmas event. This festive event is sure to get every member of the family in the holiday spirit thanks to five million twinkling lights, award-winning performances, classic Christmas menus and special features like the Parade of Many Colors and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.