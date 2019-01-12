These are the most promising jobs of 2019, according to LinkedIn

ATLANTA - If you’re looking for a job in the new year, there are a few careers that are more promising than others, according to a new report.
LinkedIn recently released a list of the 15 most promising jobs of 2019. To determine the collection of jobs, its experts culled information from millions of LinkedIn member profiles, job openings and salaries. They then ranked each job using a weighted score based on five components: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings and widespread regional availability.
After analyzing the results, they found data scientists topped the list, with a median base salary of $130,000. The position also had 56 percent year-over-year growth and a career advancement score of 9 out of 10.
Site reliability engineers were No. 2, with a median base salary of $182,000 and 72 percent year-over-year growth. The career advancement score was also 9 of 10.
Enterprise account executives came in third place, with a median base salary of $182,000 and 62 percent year-over-year growth.
Here’s a list of the rest of the jobs that made the cut:
4. Product designer
5. Product owner
6. Customer service manager
7. Engagement manager
8. Solutions architect
9. Information technology lead
10. Scrum master
11. Cloud architect
12. Product marketing manager
13. Solutions consultant
14. Product manager
15. Machine learning engineer
“Based on LinkedIn data, these positions come with high salaries, a significant number of job openings and year-over-year growth, and are more likely to lead to a promotion,” the networking company said in a statement.
The platform also reported that the five in-demand soft skills were creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability and time management. The top five in-demand hard skills included cloud computing, artificial intelligence, analytical reasoning, people management and UX design.
Interested in the full assessment? Check it out here.
