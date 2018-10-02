If you’re looking for a place to spend your golden years doing water aerobics and playing canasta, a new study says Snellville may be the place for you.
Snellville was rated one of the top places to retire in Georgia by financial website SmartAsset in a new study, according to a city press release.
The study determined its top retirement locations by evaluating tax rates; the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per 1,000 residents; and the percentage of seniors in the total population.
Snellville ranked sixth statewide. Its population is already 17.1 percent seniors — people 65 and older — and there are 7.9 doctor’s offices and 0.5 retirement centers per 1,000 people.
Snellville also received the county’s top rank in SmartAsset’s study last year. The city dropped a spot in its statewide ranking this year.
Cumming in Forsyth County was Georgia’s top ranked city.
