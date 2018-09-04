0 Now casting: Matt Damon movie needs car race spectators in Braselton

'Spoilers'

The movie stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and follows a team of American engineers and designers who were led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), according to Variety. The men are tasked by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca to build a new Ford vehicle that could defeat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans world championship.

What are they looking for?

Men and women age 18 and up are needed to portray 1960s Parisian spectators as the Le Mans race is recreated. You should have no visible tattoos that you can't cover up.

Women should have shoulder-length hair or shorter and wear a dress size of 0-12.

Men should be willing to be clean-shaven or have a mustache – no beards. You'll also need be willing to get a haircut and wear a coat size from 38-46.

When are they filming?

You'll need to attend a fitting in Braselton this weekend. Filming will be in Road Atlanta in Braselton on Sept. 10-11.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an email to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com with the subject line: "Braselton Unit." Include three photos – one close-up of your face, one full body and one above the waist. They can't be selfies, and you shouldn't be wearing a hat or sunglasses or have anyone else in the photo. Try wearing conservative, classy, timeless attire such as a suit, button-down polo shirt, sundress or party attire with 60s hair if possible.

In this body of the email, list the following:

Name

Phone number

City you currently live in

All clothing sizes: Men: height, weight, coat, shirts, pants and shoes. Women: height weight, dress size, measurements and shoe size.

