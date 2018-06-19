0 Kim Kardashian West slammed as 'ignorant' for wearing braids at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The cornrows Kim Kardashian West sported to the taping of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Saturday were a hairdon't, according to many on Twitter who virtually shouted they were an act of cultural appropriation.

The reality star/entrepreneur paired a two-piece ensemble by Versace with braids, an interesting choice considering she was knocked for wearing them in January. At the time, she attributed the look to Bo Derek who wore the style in the 1979 film "10."

One person wondered: "Ummmm why Kim Kardashian got fulani braids we literally cant have nothin."

Another found Kardashian West's choice "exhausting,"

"The most annoying part is that at this point she knows what she’s doing, she knows what cultural appropriation is and that it upsets people yet she still chooses to do it because she knows it doesn’t upset the right ppl or cost her $$," the user wrote.

Similarly, another person tweeted: "I don't even have the energy anymore. Kim Kardashian knows what... she's doing with the braids. She's been ignorant and loves the attention."

Another called out the KKW Beauty mogul for putting her hair in braids while her 5-year-old daughter North sported straight locks. "OH so u can wear the braids but ur biracial kid has the pressed hair?? Ok Ms. Kim Kardashian," the user posted.

Another attempted to explain to those unbothered why the style is controversial. "For everyone saying this isn’t a big deal, I want you to imagine a scenario," the user shared. "Imagine a black woman walking into a corporate America interview with these braids in. Do you REALLY think she’d get the job? Be honest now. We all know the answer. THAT is why this is (expletive) up.

The setting in which Kardashian West donned the look bothered another member of the Twitterverse.

"When @KimKardashian wears braids to conduct business (mt w/president,etc)we can say she is making a statement about the uniqueness, beauty and utility of black hairstyles and their appropriateness in corporate," the person wrote. "Then Ms. West, you are an ally. Otherwise u are playing w/our culture."

