The High Museum of Art will hold a job fair Sept. 24-26 to hire temporary staffers to help with the expected rush of visitors to the “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit.
The museum will be hiring 40 to 50 extra hands to serve in guest relations and another 8 staffers to work in merchandising while the wildly popular exhibit is open.
“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” runs from Nov. 18 through Feb. 17, 2019.
The new employees will start on Oct. 29, 2018, and will work until Feb. 17, 2019.
The job interviews will take place in the event room on the second floor of the Memorial Arts Building.
A visitor pokes her op-art smartphone into the window of "Infinity Mirrored Room-Love Forever" during 2017 press previews for "Yayoi Kusama: Infinite Mirrors" at the Hirshhorn in Washington. Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, pre-screened applicants will interview at the Woodruff. Walk-in applicants will interview 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25-26.
Applicants should bring a résumé and a form of personal identification.
For more information about the application process, go to www.high.org/kusama-job-fair
When the High Museum opened up ticket sales for “Infinity Mirrors” to members of the High Aug. 27, the demand overwhelmed the museum’s ability to respond online.
High members bought 42,000 tickets between Aug. 27-31.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 17. According to the High, approximately 140,000 tickets will be sold in all.
