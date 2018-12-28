Even if you intend to stay home on New Year’s Eve, you can send 2018 out with a bang — well, a snap.
Reddit user u/Depreston shared a New Year’s idea to the subreddit /r/MarvelStudios, which says it is “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”
According to u/Depreston, if you start watching “Avengers: Infinity War” at exactly 9:48:54 p.m. on December 31, Thanos will snap his fingers and obliterate half the world at midnight.
On December 31st if you start Avengers: Infinity War at 9:48:54pm the snap will happen at midnight and you'll get to ring in the New Year by crying. from r/marvelstudios
Depending on which side you’re on, you can start 2019 sobbing over the loss of beloved characters or cheering that Thanos succeeded in his mission.
» Chris Evans bids farewell to Captain America, and Twitter can’t take it
» ‘Avengers’ director suggests Chris Evans’ days as Captain America aren’t over
It sounds simple enough, but some redditors had questions.
“Details man! What do you mean by start?” u/Drakivaz wanted to know.
» Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson in Atlanta filming ‘Avengers 4’
» Chris Pratt is here to inspire you to get back to the gym after the holidays
But u/Depreston didn’t leave them wondering, the way Infinity War” left audiences wondering how this will all work out.
“Avengers: Endgame,” the much-anticipated sequel to “Infinity War,” hits theaters April 26, 2019. The first trailer for the movie was released earlier this month and became the most-viewed movie trailer in history within the span of 24 hours.
» Avengers: Endgame trailer breaks historic single-day viewing record
» Watch Mark Ruffalo reveal some major ‘Avengers 4’ ‘spoilers’ to Jimmy Fallon
» Jeremy Renner teases a bruised and bloody Hawkeye in ‘Avengers 4’
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}