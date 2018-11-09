The LEGO Group is allowing children to give back with a creative twist.
The company announced this month it will donate a LEGO set for every LEGO brick ornament a child builds as part of its BuildtoGive initiative.
Children can build their ornaments at home using LEGO bricks or go to any metro Atlanta LEGO store. In turn, for every ornament built, the company will send free LEGO sets to local charity organizations such as Toys for Tots.
Children choosing to build their ornaments at home can upload a picture of it to the LEGO app or onto the company’s website.
The LEGO Group hope to give sets to 500,000 children.
Parents can take their children to any of the metro Atlanta LEGO stores located in Perimeter Mall, North Point Mall and Sugarloaf Mills. The stores are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
