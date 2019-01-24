Forget the Puppy Bowl. The Georgia Aquarium has released a Super Bowl hype video of animals “playing” “sports” that will get you pumped for the big game.
The video cuts together adorable footage of aquarium animals playing with or holding footballs. From the seal with the football in its mouth to the snake coiled around the football, these are the sweetest football players to ever take the “field.”
As of this writing, the video has 71 retweets and more than 180 likes after just a few hours.
The Georgia Aquarium will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, as it is open 365 days a year.
