0 First look: Robin Williams talks about pull of stand-up, drugs in HBO doc trailer

Just like the comedic genius it explores, HBO's trailer for upcoming documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (July 16) packs a lot into a small amount of time.

The clip, which was released Thursday and lasts just over two minutes, features the late comedian and actor, who committed suicide in 2014, talking about the allure of stand-up comedy and drugs. Williams' words are interwoven with footage of his madcap stand-up performances, home videos and comments from his son, Zak Williams, and famous friends.

In the film, directed by Marina Zenovich (Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired) and told largely through the words of the entertainer, Williams talks about his need to do comedy: "Standup is survival. … For me, that’s jazz. That’s what I have to do."

But he didn't do it in the way most comics did. "I don’t tell jokes. I just use characters as a vehicle for me," Williams says, accompanied by short snippets of his zany performances.

Williams describes being pulled toward darker impulses, too, including drugs: "It was fear, sometimes to run away from it all and sometimes to run into it all."

He acknowledges an early worry about abandonment: "Oh, yeah. It's a primal fear for any child. And it dictates a lot of how you deal with life."

Famous comedians and actors, including Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin and Pam Dawber, discuss their friendship with and admiration for Williams in the film.

In the trailer, Billy Crystal recalls Williams' phone messages and Lewis Black marvels at his unique comedic mastery. "Robin was like nothing I'd ever seen," he says.