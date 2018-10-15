‘DWTS: Juniors' week 2: Did Honey Boo Boo survive?

For week 2, the kids on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” danced to songs from the year they were born. For some, that was less than a decade ago.
Three pairs of tiny dancers tied for the evening’s high score of 24 out of 30: Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen danced the quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” from all the way back in 2004; Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold tackled the Argentine tango, dancing to Gavin DeGraw’s 2004 song “I Don’t Want to Be” and Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, danced the jive to Avril Lavigne’s 2007 song “Girlfriend.” Yes, 2007.
Atlanta’s Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, and partner Tristan Ianiero were the low scorers of the night, getting 19 points out of a possible 30. The pair danced the cha-cha to “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes. Alana worked her silver fringed dress and flipped her long, blond hair during the performance.
“I never thought I’d get emotional to a Pussycat Doll song,” judge Val Chmerkovskiy said.
And it seems Alana’s personality and improvement swayed the public voters, keeping her on the dance floor for another week.
Eleven-year-old Hudson West and partner Kameron Couch were eliminated. They scored 22 out of 30 points for their pasodoble to “4 Minutes,” by Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.
“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” airs 8 p.m. Sundays on WSB-TV Channel 2, the local ABC affiliate.
