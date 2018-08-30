0 Cobb's Six Flags is getting a 15-story pendulum ride in new park area

“I was sick, sick unto death, with that long agony, and when they at length unbound me, and I was permitted to sit, I felt that my senses were leaving me.”

That is the beginning of “The Pit and the Pendulum” by Edgar Allen Poe, but it is also how you might feel at the beginning of the new ride coming to Six Flags Over Georgia.

The Cobb County amusement park announced Thursday it is getting a 15-story pendulum ride that sends people to and fro at 70 mph called “Pandemonium,” set to open in March 2019.

Our tummies hurt just looking at it.

At the end of the pendulum is a wheel that holds 40 people about to reassess many life choices.

If you’re confused as to what a pendulum is, think about that metal sting and ball that swings on the desk of an important business person to denote tension in movies.

Or, refer to this GIF below.

The new ride will anchor the park’s new area, which will be steampunk-themed. Steampunk, you know, that genre of science fiction featuring steam-powered technology from the 19th century, and brass goggles and people who exert a lot of effort to make that fashion choice work.

It will be called the “Screampunk Section,” and if you’re confused why screaming, please scroll up to the photo of a 150-foot-tall pendulum ride.

Park spokeswoman Divina Mims Pickett said that a similar pendulum ride opened at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. CraZanity stands 170 feet tall and goes 75 mph.

So ours won’t be as tall, not that it will matter when you’re up there probably screaming your head off.

And if you’re up there screaming anyway, may I suggest screaming the end of the poem: “There was a discordant hum of human voices! There was a loud blast as of many trumpets! There was a harsh grating as of a thousand thunders! The fiery walls rushed back! An outstretched arm caught my own as I fell fainting into the abyss. It was that of General Lasalle. The French army had entered Toledo. The Inquisition was in the hands of its enemies.”

