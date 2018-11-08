Chinese lanterns, acrobats part of Sugarloaf Mills holiday celebration

Sugarloaf Mills is bringing an international flair to its holiday celebration.
The Lawrenceville shopping center will feature a Chinese lantern festival and the Beijing Acrobats in an elaborate winter attraction called Illuminate, according to a press release. There will be a maze of lanterns and sculptures, some standing more than 20 feet. The acrobats will perform in an enclosed tent at the shopping center four times a night, with two different kinds of choreographed shows.
The lanterns will make up three distinct “villages” in the attraction. The first, the Forbidden City, evokes the history of ancient China, including lanterns looking like the legendary Terracotta Army, a collection of sculptures made in the image of Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s soldiers.
The second village is themed “Under the Sea,” featuring aquatic-themed sculptures and lanterns. The final stop is the Christmas Village, which will be packed with illuminated holiday decorations.
In addition to the lanterns and acrobats, there will be a Global Pavilion featuring international food and vendors. The attraction runs from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1 and you can buy tickets at IlluminateGeorgia.com.
