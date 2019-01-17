Big Boi buys the ‘Dungeon' where OutKast got its start in Atlanta

“The Dungeon Family now owns the Dungeon.”
Antwan “Big Boi” Patton announced on Instagram he has bought the studio in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood where and Andre “3000” Benjamin got their start as OutKast.
The Dungeon was the recording space for Organized Noize, the hip-hop production team behind OutKast. It was the basement in the home of Organized Noize founder Rico Wade’s mother.
“It was an unfinished basement with red clay dirt floors, creaky stairs, lots of weed, speakers and beat machines. The Dungeon Family would spend hours hanging out down there, coming up with rhymes, putting beats together, eating, drinking, smoking and sleeping,” The AJC reported in 2017.
The Grammy winner gave his Twitter followers a peek at the Dungeon on Wednesday, showing the steps where he tells them he wrote “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” OutKast’s 1994 debut album.
Deep in the Dungeon 👑 pic.twitter.com/IFLLONpSzp— Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 16, 2019
OutKast recorded that album, 1996’s “ATLiens” and 1998’s “Aquemini” in the Dungeon.
Big Boi’s announcement came days after the NFL revealed he would be joining Atlanta’s Super Bowl halftime show, adding some local talent to the lineup.
