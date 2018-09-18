Atlanta's first McAlister's Deli now open in West Midtown

West Midtown is now home to a McAlister’s Deli, one distinct from the 400 or so others in the country.
The fast-casual chain opened Monday the prototype restaurant, which includes new designs based on guest insights and research.
McAlister’s also has locations in Roswell, Lawrenceville and Kennesaw, but this is the first in the city of Atlanta. It’s located at 1299 Northside Drive, near Georgia Tech in the new West Midtown Center being developed by Fuqua.
Rendering courtesy of McAlister’s Deli
READ | West Coast-style Italian restaurant to open at Colony Square
READ | Partners seek developer for ‘large-scale redevelopment’ in Brookhaven
The 3,100-square-foot space has about 80 employees.
Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s, said in May that West Midtown was picked for the “vibrancy and diversity of the community.”
“This new prototype is an exciting and long-awaited step for McAlister’s,” Guith said.
The chain, which was established nearly 30 years ago, serves sandwiches, soup, salads and desserts. It is headquartered in Atlanta.
Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter
In other news...
Residents claim the city relies heavily on fines and fees for revenue, which they say leads to excessive ticketing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}