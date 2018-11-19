Amazon offers Prime members early screenings of ‘Aquaman'

Amazon Prime members have another holiday perk from the online retail giant: They can see the newest DC Comics movie, “Aquaman,” a week early.
Prime members can buy up to 10 tickets each for a Saturday, December 15, screening, six days before the movie is officially released. In metro Atlanta, Regal and AMC movie theaters are participating in the early screening, along with Studio Movie Grill in Duluth.
“Aquaman” sees Games of Thrones actor Jason Momoa star after introducing Aquaman in 2017’s “Justice League.”
For non-Prime members, “Aquaman” will be released December 21.
