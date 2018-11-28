Toy manufacturer Casdon Toys is making chores enjoyable for both parents and kids this holiday season with its mini vacuum.
The new product, a miniature replica of Dyson’s Ball Vacuum, is targeted at children ages 3-9, requires four C batteries to power up and is available in pink, purple and yellow.
Once it’s ready to go, kids can push the colorful vacuum around and watch dust swirl around in its cylindrical body as realistic suction sounds play.
Some parents who purchased the toy have praised the toy’s ability to suck up hair, dirt or small pieces of paper.
Others say the mini version’s suction might not be as powerful as its adult predecessor, but there are certainly some added benefits, including a renewed enthusiasm for housekeeping.
One mom even said the Dyson replica helped her child with autism overcome his fear of vacuums.
“At 5, he still cries and runs when we pull out the vacuum, so I decided to get this in hopes of making the vacuum less scary and involving him,” she commented. “He LOVES it and now vacuums along with us instead of running and crying!”
While it’s currently backordered at Walmart, Amazon customers can purchase the toy vacuum for $29.99, $10 off its original price tag.
