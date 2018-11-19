0 5 holiday events to attend at Ponce City Market

Are you nice enough to make gifts for other people? Or naughty enough to think the Grinch is a role model?

Either way, Ponce City Market has you covered this holiday season.

Known as a place to gather, eat and shop, Ponce City Market will host a variety of events, including workshops, a Menorah festival, and an ultimate showdown between the Grinch and Santa Claus.

The Ultimate Showdown of Naughty vs. Nice

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a timeless classic, and what kid doesn’t love Santa Claus? Now, fans of both can see the ultimate showdown between naughty and nice. Ponce City Market will host a body-slamming contest between the Grinch and Santa Claus. A fun and interactive time for the family, guests will be able to see the character everyone loves to hate, the Grinch, vs. the man in the famous red suit. The duo will face off with their team members by their side. Grab the family, pull up a seat, and witness two of Christmas’ famous characters go head to head to see who will be the winner. But that’s not all! Guests also will be able to enjoy face-painting, temporary tattoos, and more.

10:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Free. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com.

Santa & Grinch in residence at Ponce City Market

Black Friday isn’t the only day you will be able to see the Grinch and Santa Claus. The Grinch will return every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 16 on the second floor of the Food Hall between Elk Head & Cobbler Union. He will reside there until 6 p.m. Along with the mean green gift-taker, list-maker Santa Claus will be taking iPhone photos and wish lists for those who’ve been nice. Bring the family and your own camera to see the Grinch and Santa Claus. There will be only a digital line this year. Sign up for a photo opportunity on-site. Staff at PCM will be at each line to sign you up, and attendees will receive a confirmation text with the number of guests ahead of them in line. Texts will be given 15 minutes before picture time. Families can enjoy holiday shopping and great food until then. Sign-up begins when guests arrive at Ponce City Market.

Grinch: 1 p.m. Nov. 23. After that, starting at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 16. Free.

Santa Claus: 1 p.m. Nov. 23. After that, starting at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23, plus Dec. 24. Free.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com.

Topstitch holiday gift workshop: mittens

Do you have a hard time deciding what to give someone for a gift? Well in the cold Georgia weather, everyone needs a pair of mittens. Through Topstitch Studio & Lounge, PCM is offering a fun handmade gift workshop for the holidays. For those who like to sew or have embroidery experience, this is the workshop for you. Unfortunately, this class will not be for beginner sewers. All materials will be provided, including thread, needles, and felted sweaters.

Noon Nov. 25. $45. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE #225, Atlanta. 404-228-7243, topstitchatl.com.

Topstitch holiday pendant workshop

With keeping up with the theme of doing it yourself, Topstitch will also host a pendant workshop. If you’re not in the mood for making mittens, join Topstitch for the pendant workshop. For this class, you will need to have taken an introduction sewing class or an equivalent amount of experience to participate. Those looking to see if they have the skills can check out Topstich’s class levels. All materials will be provided, which include embroidery thread, needles, fabric, and pendants.

2 p.m. Nov. 25. $45. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE #225, Atlanta. 404-228-7243, topstitchatl.com.

Menorah lighting on the lawn

The holidays are the time of the year when friends and family gather, love and reconnect. Ponce City Market will bring families together for a menorah lighting on the PCM lawn to help celebrate Hanukkah. Join Chabad Intown for the Menorah lighting, which will celebrate faith. There also will be live music, food, and fun activities for children.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com.

