This story was originally published in summer 2017.
Atlanta does not scrimp on its burgers.
From the most over-the-top to those that cater to the veggie lover, Atlanta chefs have mastered crafting the juiciest, mouthwatering burgers, and one national critic has taken note.
»RELATED: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Atlanta with these deals
Thrillist food critic Kevin Alexander took on a one-year quest across 30 cities to identify the most delicious and unique burgers known to man. He had the arduous task of eating 330 burgers in 2016, and in 2017 Thrillist announced that four burgers in Atlanta made the cut.
Here are the four burgers that made the Thrillist list of the top 100 burgers in America (in descending order):
No. 93: Bocado, Burger Stack (Westside style). Alexander on the Westside style: “Get one of Atlanta's best signature stacks the left coast way.” The burger joint is located at 887 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.
No. 75: Ann’s Snack Bar,The Ghetto Burger
Alexander said Ann’s double cheese burger topped with chili is “one of America’s legendary burgers.” Ann’s Snack Bar is located at 1615 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta.
No. 55: One Eared Stag, The Meatstick
This bacon burger offers up “a saltiness that could seem overwhelming, if not for the great balance provided by the bread & butter pickles, secret sauce,” Alexander opined. One Eared Stag is located 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta.
No. 13 Fred’s Meat and Bread, Burger Stack
For Alexander, there are many Atlanta burgers that finesse the burger stack, thin patty double burgers, but Fred’s is the “Deion Sanders of the burger world” when it comes to the burger stack (and their specialty isn’t even burgers). Fred’s is located in Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. Atlanta.
For the complete list of 100 best burgers, visit Thrillist.
More on Atlanta’s best burgers to try:
In search of the best burger in Atlanta
These are our favorite Atlanta burgers
New burger spot in Forest Park deserves spot on 'best of' list
These 4 Atlanta burgers made a list of best burgers in the U.S.
AJC readers voted this the best burger in Atlanta -- This one, too
One list picked this as the best burger in Georgia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}