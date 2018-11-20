0 10 sky-high places to capture breathtaking views of Atlanta

The Bank of America Plaza, Promenade and SunTrust Plaza are just a few of the notable towering buildings that make up the Atlanta skyline. In fact, the scenic horizon stretches across downtown, seeps through Midtown and extends into Buckhead.

The city’s gorgeous backdrop isn’t just admired by locals. Filmmakers love it, too. The spectacular views have been captured in tons of movies and television shows, including “The Walking Dead,” “Baby Driver” and several of the Marvel flicks.

But you don’t have to plop down in front of a TV to take in the panorama of ATL. There are plenty of places to see the Big Peach’s alluring landscapes. Here are just a handful.

Skyline Park at Ponce City Market

Located on top of Ponce City Market, Skyline Park offers lots of fun activities and beautiful sights of the city. Eat delicious food, sip on refreshing drinks and play a variety of carnival games as you marvel at the breathtaking scenery.

$10 for adults, $7 for kids ages 12 and under. Skyline Park, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, skylineparkatlanta.com.

SkyView Atlanta

Make your way downtown to ride the SkyView Ferris wheel for the ultimate sightseeing adventure. The landmark features 42 climate-controlled gondolas and soars about 20 stories above Centennial Park.

$13.89 for adults, $12.50 for seniors 65 and older, $9.26 for children ages 3-11, free for kids 2 and younger. Skyview Atlanta, 168 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-949-9023, www.skyviewatlanta.com.

Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View

The upscale eatery, designed by Atlanta architect John Portman, made its debut in 1976. Since then, it has been accommodating visitors with delicious lunch and dinner options and unforgettable views. Situated on the 71st-73rd floors of the Westin Peachtree Plaza, it’s also been named one of the most scenic restaurants in America by several publications.

Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View, 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-589-7506, sundialrestaurant.com.

Piedmont Park

Are you a fan of nature? Enjoy the green pastures and walking trails of Piedmont Park all while catching a glimpse of the Atlanta skyline. Head to the southeast side of Lake Clara Meer near Charles Allen Drive or feast at Park Tavern (500 10th St. NE, Atlanta) for a perfect cityscape.

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA. 404-875-7275, piedmontpark.org.

Stone Mountain

Strap on your hiking boots or sneakers for a view you’ll have to work for. The 1-mile trek up the mountain takes about 45 minutes. Once you make it to the top, which is about 1,686 feet above sea level, you’ll be able to see stunning sights of downtown Atlanta, the North Georgia mountains and the surrounding area.

Free with $20 parking. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com.

SkyLounge at Glenn Hotel

Catch amazing sights of the city as you enjoy elevated entertainment at SkyLounge. Its covered rooftop and outdoor terrace, 11 stories above the Glenn Hotel, not only provide specialty cocktails and refreshments, but you can also hear music performed by talented artists during your trip.

SkyLounge, 110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2250, glennsskylounge.com.

Jackson Street Bridge

Browse through your Instagram feed, and it likely won’t take you long to spot a photo from the Jackson Street Bridge. The famous site, located near Historic Old Fourth Ward, rests above Freedom Parkway and presents a clear shot of the Atlanta skyline.

Jackson Street Bridge, Jackson Street NE, Atlanta.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

If you’d like to switch up your workout routine, clamber up Kennesaw Mountain. It’ll take you about 90 minutes to reach the peak, but the views from atop are absolutely worth it. You’ll be able to point out the outline of Atlanta as you learn about the attraction’s Civil War history.

Free. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. 770-427-4686, nps.gov.

Nikolai’s Roof at Hilton Atlanta Downtown Hotel

Take the express elevator to the 30th floor of the Hilton Hotel downtown to dine at Nikolai’s Roof. The space is an AAA Four Diamond award-winning restaurant famous for its seasonally inspired menu, which includes American cuisines with French and Russian influences. Devour a mouthwatering meal with the city’s skyline as your backdrop.

Nikolai’s Roof at Hilton Atlanta Downtown Hotel, 255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-6362, www3.hilton.com.

Six Feet Under

Calling all seafood lovers! Whether you’re in the mood for crab legs, shrimp or fish, Six Feet Under has a wide variety of bites. And the vista of the Atlanta skyline at either the Grant Park or West Midtown location is the perfect background for a unique dining experience.

Six Feet Under, 437 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, 404-523-6664 (Grant Park), and 685 11th St., Atlanta, 404-810-0040 (West Midtown). sixfeetunderatlanta.com.

