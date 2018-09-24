T.I. plans pop-up 'Trap Music Museum' in Atlanta

ATLANTA - To celebrate the 15th anniversary of his album, “Trap Muzik,” Atlanta rapper T.I. is bringing a unique pop-up trap museum to the hip-hop capital of the South.
The artist took to Instagram to share the big news: “I made it a album... but WE MADE IT A GENRE!!!!” he wrote. “This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!!!!”
The Trap Music Museum doesn’t have a set location just yet, but according to the official website, the venue will feature a one-of-a-kind escape room as well.
Visitors interested in the Escape the Trap Room will need to chalk up $30 for the experience.
In the museum, attendees will find a variety of featured trap artists, including 21 Savage, Future, the late Shawty Lo and more.
According to Fader, the museum will open on Sunday. You can RSVP via the website.
Escape room and Trap Music Museum hours:
- Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday: 2 p.m. to Midnight
- Saturday: Noon to Midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
