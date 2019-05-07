0 Wildwood Revival, a summer camp for adults, returns to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - Wildwood Revival, a thoughtfully curated and intimate gathering and festival, is set to return this Sept. 27-29 to historic Cloverleaf Farm just outside of Athens.

Celebrating its sixth anniversary, the event embodies the magic of a Deep South setting, out into the wildwood while celebrating Athens’ storied music scene. From Country, Blues and early Jazz to Gospel, Soul, Metal and Rock n’ Roll, Hip Hop and beyond, this isn’t your every day festival. Exploring music, food and friendship, this coveted festival is a little bit country, a little bit rock n’ roll, and everything in between.

The full lineup of performers for 2019 has been released. Festival goers can enjoy engaging sets from an array of artists including: Lucinda Williams, Shovels & Rope, Mandolin Orange, Son Volt, Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band, Rayland Baxter, Rebirth Brass Band, The Texas Gentlemen, Charley Crockett, Lilly Hiatt, T. Hardy Morris, Super Doppler, Cedric Burnside, Illiterate Light, Revel in Dimes, and Georgia Mountain String Band.

Performers take the stage in the Pecan Grove as well as inside the farm’s open-air barn. Beyond the stage lights, there are late-night picking sessions around the campfire where the best stories are often sung.

The festival also features a dynamic artisan market with vintage clothing, antiques, printmakers, woodworkers, 1800’s-era tintype photography, leather makers, handmade crafts and more.

Celebrating what’s old is new again, Wildwood Revival embraces its history as a cultural revival; making it a true antithesis to what people have come to think of festivals. Around the grounds, festival goers can experience great food, cold craft beers from Creature Comforts Brewing Co., and meals made with local produce.

Camping is encouraged for the full experience, but if guests prefer a king bed and AC to a shady patch of grass, there are plenty of lodging options in nearby Athens.

All tickets to Wildwood Revival include three full days of music. VIP tickets include access to a 7,000- square foot Antebellum Mansion that includes gourmet catered meals, complimentary alcohol, private restrooms and an outdoor courtyard. The farm opens Friday at 12 p.m. and music starts at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $92.

