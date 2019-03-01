0 Which celebrity design should be on 2019 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt?

ATLANTA - Will finishers at the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race take home a shirt designed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta Braves, Harry the Hawk, runner Jeff Galloway or author Emily Giffin?

The designs created by these five are the finalists in the Peachtree Road Race's 50th running. To mark the special anniversary, organizers asked prominent Atlantans or Atlanta institutions to create a design that captures their connection to the famous 10k race.

The winning design will appear on the 60,000 shirts handed out to the finishers of the 50th running of the race July 4, 2019.

The Atlanta Track Club and Atlanta Journal Constitution will also make a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit chosen by the winning designer.

“We are excited to share this year’s designs,” said Rich Kenah, the race director for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and executive director of Atlanta Track Club. “The finisher’s shirt at the AJC Peachtree Road Race is always a tradition that tens of thousands of participants anticipate every July 4, but we know the shirt for the 50th running will be one that people cherish for years to come.”

“The rich history of the AJC Peachtree Road Race extends far beyond the start and finish lines,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who runs the Peachtree every year. “It is my hope that our T-shirt design will celebrate the diversity of all Atlantans and mirror our goal of creating an inclusive and welcoming One Atlanta.”

“It’s a huge honor if this is the design that's chosen,” said Insung Kim, creative director for the Atlanta Braves. “Fifty years is a long time, and I think it's a great, significant marker for any event or any organization. The Braves are happy to be a part of it, especially since you've got an Atlanta icon with the AJC Peachtree Road Race and the Braves as another Atlanta icon.” The Braves are at home at SunTrust Park on the evening of July 4, facing the Philadelphia Phillies. They hope runners willl be in the stands, wearing the shirt they designed.

“Being born and raised in the city of Atlanta, and being a huge fan of the Atlanta Track Club ever since I was a baby bird, it would be a huge honor for my design to be chosen to represent our city, my organization and Atlanta Track Club,” said Harry the Hawk in a written statement (because he doesn’t talk). “The AJC Peachtree Road Race is such a great 'True to Atlanta' tradition, and I am excited about taking part in this summer's race. Everyone knows I can dance and I can dunk, and now, they'll know that I can draw. This design is inspired by the very first Peachtree Road Race and celebrates the proud, final step of crossing the finish line.”

"I know that I won’t win the Peachtree again," said Galloway. "But it would be a highlight of my life to see 60,000 runners wearing the shirt design that portrays how the AJC Peachtree Road Race has inspired Atlanta and the world."

Griffin worked with her three children (Edward, 15, George, 15, and Harriet, 11) - all runners – to come up with the concept for her design. “Like all families, mine enjoys many special traditions on the holidays,” said Giffin. “But our favorite, by far, is running the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July in Atlanta, the best running community in the world!" As an author by trade, she brought in a past champion to bring the design to life. Tina Tait, an Atlanta-based graphic designer who won the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest in 2015, did the artwork on this entry. Just like the Peachtree, Tait is also turning 50 this year.

Voting is open now through March 31. The winning design will be revealed when the first person crosses the finish line July 4.

