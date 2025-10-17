Venture into Netherworld in Stone Mountain, 1 of America’s top haunts

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Insane special effects, intense monsters, pounds of makeup and terrifying screams, it’s another night of haunts at the Netherworld in Stone Mountain.

0 of 59 Netherworld Haunted House Insane special effects, intense monsters, pounds of makeup and terrifying screams, it’s another night of haunts at the Netherworld in Stone Mountain. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Netherworld Haunted House celebrates its 29th season in 2026. Once again, it’s recognized as one of the top-ranked haunted attractions in the country, offering unique monsters and storylines for visitors seeking thrills and chills. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House "People go to a haunted house, you know, to get scared, but really they’re coming to build memories with their family and friends," Netherworld creator Ben Armstrong told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “They’re coming to have an experience. Some people come because they don’t wanna get scared. Some people wanna see their friends get scared! Some people want to look at all the details. But most importantly, they’re here to have a great time.” (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Netherworld features two main attractions this year: ‘Monsters Attack’ and ‘Oblivion, Return of the Mangler,’ each filled with custom-designed creatures and immersive narratives. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Netherworld takes a different approach to Halloween haunts by constructing its own creatures and stories, rather than relying on familiar movie monsters. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House “You have Frankensteinian monsters. You have werewolves. You have vampires. You have undead. And a massive battle. You have gigantic monsters fighting against gigantic robots. It’s absolutely crazy, but it has that classical monster feel,” Armstrong said. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Following ‘Monsters Attack,’ visitors can experience ‘Oblivion, Return of the Mangler,’ which is significantly longer than previous years and filled with more monsters and special effects. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House “It’s a dark, scary place,” Armstrong explained. “It’s the Manglar, one of our icon characters. He’s a very scary character, easy. Gathered together with these dark forces to do evil. And then we’ve got the clowns again. We have Grendel’s feast to wrap it up.” (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House The Netherworld storyline continues from year to year, similar to a movie sequel. In addition to the haunted attractions, Netherworld offers a carnival Midway with games, treats, photo opportunities, and plenty of monsters, providing a full evening of entertainment for guests. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House As Halloween approaches, Netherworld remains a popular destination for those in the Atlanta area looking to enjoy a unique haunted experience. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Here are some more photos from the Netherworld. (Nelson Hicks) Netherworld Haunted House Here are some more photos from the Netherworld. Enter the Netherworld, 1 of America's top haunts

Netherworld offers timed ticketing when purchasing online to speed up wait times.

And stay tuned for Year 30 in 2026!

"This gigantic rocket is gonna be launched to destroy the gateway to the Netherworld. Will they get the rocket launched? Will it happen or will the monsters destroy the rocket? Nobody knows," Armstrong said.

The haunted attraction is open nightly through Nov. 2. It’s also open on Nov. 7-8.

