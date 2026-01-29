Upgraded Dillard House, waterfalls, activities await for winter, Valentine’s, Spring Break

DILLARD, Ga. — Looking for a winter weekend away? Need to plan something special for Valentine’s Day? Interested in a spring break trip your kids won’t soon forget?

Head to Dillard, in the North Georgia Mountains.

Dillard House

Any mention of the city of Dillard must include The Dillard House. More than 100 years ago, the Dillard House first opened its doors to travelers, and those travelers have been greeted with fried chicken, squash casserole, butter beans and corn ever since.

“A meal at the Dillard House is like coming home,” John Dillard Jr., from the Dillard House, said. “We’ve always been farmers at the Dillard House. And all the meals were seasonal. So, every Sunday, every month, every season had its own set of menus. So, you’re coming home in the springtime (to) strawberries and the summertime (offers) corn and beans and blackberries and peaches. And in the fall, you move into the collard greens, black-eyed peas, and winter squashes.”

This commitment to seasonal dining is an integral part of the experience.

Excitement fills the air in Dillard. The new dining room just opened and there’s much more to come.

“Some of the exciting things that are going to be happening at the Dillard House in the future, (the) vision is having a brewery, a wine tasting room, a spa, a three-story hotel (and )cottages,” Dillard noted.

Guests celebrating Valentine’s Day or enjoying spring break can indulge in various activities around the Dillard House.

Pam Thompson of the Dillard House Stables noted, “We want to welcome everyone to our new equestrian facility at Dillard House Stables. It’s a great place to spend the weekend, come horseback riding and do some other activities in the county. We have a lot to offer, zip lines, whitewater rafting and so much more, so we’re happy to have everybody.”

Anyone up for snow tubing today?

Highlands Outpost offers tubing and ice skating during the winter. The natural beauty surrounding Dillard offers plenty of outdoor activities all year.

Bill Bennett from Outdoor 76 mentioned, “The winter months are a beautiful time of year to come up here. The views through the woods and of the mountains are just fantastic. It’s just a really beautiful time of the year to get out and explore the mountains of north Georgia.”

Popular spots for outdoor enthusiasts include Black Rock Mountain State Park, where Taylor Kimbrough commented on the unique winter solitude, stating, “Folks come primarily in the spring, summer and fall, but the wintertime is a great time to visit for a little more solitude.”

Question of the day...Is a waterfall hike romantic?

Take your special someone on a waterfall hike for Valentine's Day!

Hiking enthusiasts can explore trails leading to stunning waterfalls in the area.

“There are several waterfalls where you can just park and walk right to, (a) short walk,” Quarterman said. “And then others that you really have to earn the reward. Panther Creek Falls, for instance, is a 3.5-mile hike to the waterfall and then you have to hike 3.5 miles out.”

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Spring Break will be here before you know it. Make your plans in and around Dillard now to enjoy an all-new outing in 2026.

