Suspect grabs officer’s Taser after chase, police say

A traffic stop that began with a fake paper tag turned into a fight for an officer’s Taser in the woods.

Dramatic body camera video shows the moment a suspect gets his hands on it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The officer was on his own when he found one way to end the struggle, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

When the pursuit came through a Gwinnett County neighborhood, the officer had to ram into the suspect car to stop it. From there the man took off into the yard.

“I’ve got him on the ground. He’s got a hold of my taser,” the officer says on bodycam video.

It started late on April 7 when an officer tried to pull over a car near Norcross. The driver took off instead on Reddington Lane.

Police say he yanked the wheel hard, trying to make the woman in the passenger seat swap places with him.

The street dead-ended, and the woman tried to get out.

Police say the driver, Edward Briones-Revolorio, kept dragging her back inside. When she fell from the car, officers say he drove off without checking if she was clear.

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