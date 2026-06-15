Cabo Verde shocks the world in tie with Spain as FIFA World Cup games kick off in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Game one of the FIFA World Cup games here in Atlanta is now in the history books, as Spain and Cabo Verde tied 0-0 in their match on Monday.

The match was the first time a FIFA World Cup game had ever been played in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, renamed the Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup games, for what has been the first major upset in the tournament so far.

Cabo Verde, the third smallest nation by population to ever play in the World Cup, made their World Cup debut and stunned the second-ranked team in the World – Spain – in a 0-0 draw.

Monday’s game was just the first of eight to be played here in Atlanta.

Cabo Verde shocks the world

Cabo Verde fans flocked down to Atlanta to watch the team that’s representing their small country compete in this international tournament for the very first time.

And the team did not disappoint!

Even some of the fans from Spain told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they heard Cabo Verde plays with heart, and both teams made the match hard to look away.

Cabo Verde fans outside Atlanta Stadium (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Cabo Verde said that as soon as many of them found out their team was playing in Atlanta, they booked their flights in groups to see their country represented for the first time playing in the World Cup.

“I think I know everyone that came down here, hey, they’re all my cousins,” said Cabo Verde fan Julius Joseph. “We’re excited, it’s our first time in the World Cup, so we had to come.”

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You could also see Spain’s red and yellow jerseys all over downtown Atlanta. Fernandes met three brothers who came to Atlanta from Barcelona.

“The TV and everything is something, but once you’re here with the whole team and the whole nation of Spain actually supporting the team, it’s very crazy,” said Bruno Coscollola.

Spain has played in the FIFA World Cup a total of 17 times, but many admitted that this year, it’s a young team.

The game was technically a tie, but a win to many

“No matter what, though, we won. It’s just we’re here, we’re here, that’s all that matters,” Estrella said.

“We’re 10 small islands. We have a big heart, and that’s what we’re going to exemplify on that field today,” Cabo Verde fan Ashley Andrade said.

Soccer fans watch game at Fan Fest

About 65,000 fans were in attendance inside Atlanta Stadium for the game, as thousands more were outside watching the game at the FIFA Fan Fest in Centennial Olympic Park.

Channel 2’s Sophia Choi was with those fans as the first wave rushed into the Fan Fest on Monday morning, getting ready for the big game.

Fans of all ages and from all over the world celebrated soccer together as they watched the first game in Atlanta on a jumbotron.

“I just love that it unites everyone. No matter where you are in the world,” soccer fan Sergio Ramos said.

For a lot of these fans, they say it’s the experience that’ll stay with them.

Fans watch Cabo Verde/Spain World Cup game at FIFA Fan Fest

“Even if you aren’t a soccer fan, just looking up at the screen, getting hyped with everyone. It’s just the entire experience,” Jada William, intern for the Georgia World Congress Center, said.

Fans say this is as good as it gets, besides going to the game itself, with plenty to do at the fan fest.

From table soccer to soccer on the grass, along with music to get you moving and a winning vibe, especially when there’s a big play.

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