FIFA World Cup: Downtown Atlanta transforms ahead of games as businesses open, fan excitement builds

ATLANTA — Downtown Atlanta is undergoing a rapid transformation ahead of the World Cup, especially along corridors like Broad Street, where new businesses, expanded gathering spaces and increased foot traffic are reshaping the area.

With FIFA’s arrival drawing closer, businesses across the district raced to open their doors this week in time for the global spotlight.

And after Team USA’s big win last night, residents say the energy downtown is starting to feel less like a construction zone and more like part of the fan experience itself.

“From a pizza shop to chips and cheese, to a frosty beer for the parents — like this is the place to go and hang out,” resident Nolan Morris told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

On Broad Street, residents say the change is clear, with new restaurants and gathering spots replacing what was once a quieter stretch of downtown. Sidewalk activity has picked up, and outdoor spaces are being built out for fans expected to flood the area during the tournament.

Businesses, including Brewhouse Cafe on Broad Street, worked quickly to open this week ahead of the expected crowds.

“It’s been really fun to see it under construction, and excited to see what’s going to be here and see what it’s become,” said resident Justin McPhee.

The changes on Broad Street are part of a larger downtown overhaul tied to the World Cup. Centennial Yards, once a sunken rail corridor with limited use, now sits at the center of that transformation as it is redeveloped ahead of the tournament.

Nearby, a 70,000-square-foot immersive entertainment venue, COSM, opened this week, adding another major draw to the downtown landscape.

“I’m amazed. It just shows that when we want something to happen in Atlanta, we can make it happen,” said resident Elisabeth Shepard.

Following Team USA’s win Friday night, residents say the atmosphere is shifting across downtown, with momentum building both on and off the field.

“Yeah, it took the FIFA World Cup to do it, but it shows we can do it. I think we’re going to see a lot of Atlantans this month enjoying these new perks — and a sign that we should keep investing,” Morris said.

“That was the most exciting play I’ve seen from us in I don’t know how long,” he added.

“Even my British brother-in-law is optimistic about the chances of the US now,” said Shepard. “So if the Brits are in favor of us, that’s a good sign.”

Atlanta’s World Cup moment is just around the corner, with the first match set for June 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For information on watch parties, events and ongoing coverage throughout the tournament, viewers can follow WSB on air and online.

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