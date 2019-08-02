0 Universal announces massive new Orlando theme park

ORLANDO - Universal Orlando Resort is building a new, fourth, theme park to be called Universal's Epic Universe. The vision: create an entirely new level of experience that forever changes theme park entertainment.

Universal's Epic Universe will take guests on a journey where beloved stories expand into vibrant lands – and where that journey is as much a part of their adventure as the ultimate destination.

"Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall," said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. "It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company's future in Florida."

The new theme park will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. It will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal's total available acreage in Central Florida. Universal's Epic Universe is just a few miles from the existing resort in Southwest Orange County. Specifically, it will be south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

"Our vision for Epic Universe is historic," said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. "It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community."

The new park was announced Thursday in an event attended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Tom Williams and Brian Roberts.

"We look forward to the new level of entertainment and innovation Universal's Epic Universe will bring to one of our state's most important industries," said Governor DeSantis. "We look forward to Universal's continued contribution to our state's economic growth and development. And we are especially grateful for Universal's partnership in improving Shingle Creek, which plays a critical role in serving the Everglades."

"The investment Universal is making in our community and the benefit all of us will see is substantial," said Mayor Demings. "This will benefit nearly every segment of our economy – from tourism to high-tech."

During the announcement, Governor DeSantis, Mayor Demings and Tom Williams released information about Universal's economic contribution to the state and local economy.

Universal Orlando currently employees 25,000 people and will hire an additional 14,000 team members as part of Epic Universe, including professional, technical, culinary and other specialized positions. The company currently contributes more than $302 million in annual state and local taxes – a number that will nearly double when the new theme park opens..

