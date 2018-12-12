Three Dog Night coming to Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - City Springs is pleased to announce Three Dog Night is coming to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in 2019.
Celebrating nearly five decades, Three Dog Night has an incredible history. Between 1969 and 1975, the Los Angeles band claimed 21 hits on the Billboard Top 40, including the numbers ones “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Black and White.” Then there’s “An Old-Fashioned Love Song,” “The Show Must Go On” and, as “Lost” fanatics will recall, “Shambala,” which made three appearances on the island-mystery show.
The band is coming to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs on Friday, Apr. 5, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14 at noon. Tickets start at $49.75 and can be purchased at citysprings.com.
