Things to do: Santa's Fantastical, A Christmas Carol, Cirque Dreams Holidayz and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    November 29

    The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre presents a holiday mash up for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets start at $31.

     

    November 30 & Dec. 1

    Don't miss the riveting live family show spectacular, Cirque Dreams Holidayz at The Fox Theatre!
    Ticket prices vary.

     

    November 22 - February 23

    Head to Lanier Islands for some wintry fun at License to Chill Snow Island. Go snow tubing, skate on the ice rink or play in the snow! Regular tickets start at $39.99. Kids 2 and under are FREE.

     

    November 16 - Dec. 24th

    Head to The Alliance Theatre and catch a performance of A Christmas Carol. Ticket prices vary.

     

    November 22 - January 5, 2020

    Centennial Olympic Park hosts the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Fest. Adult admission is $18. Kids are $4.

     

    November 15 through January 4, 2020

    8 million lights, 15 dazzling scenes, and a magical night not to forget at Callaway Garden's Fantasy in Lights! Ticket prices vary.

     

    Now through Jan, 5, 2020

    Enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more! Then, immerse yourself in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters. Ticket prices vary.

     

