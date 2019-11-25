Things to do: Santa's Fantastical, A Christmas Carol, Cirque Dreams Holidayz and more!

THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
November 29
November 30 & Dec. 1
November 22 - February 23
Head to Lanier Islands for some wintry fun at License to Chill Snow Island. Go snow tubing, skate on the ice rink or play in the snow! Regular tickets start at $39.99. Kids 2 and under are FREE.
November 16 - Dec. 24th
November 22 - January 5, 2020
Centennial Olympic Park hosts the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Fest. Adult admission is $18. Kids are $4.
November 15 through January 4, 2020
Now through Jan, 5, 2020
Enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more! Then, immerse yourself in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters. Ticket prices vary.
