Things to Do: Greek Festival, Imaginary Worlds and Funk Fest!

May 5 - October 28
Dragons and mermaids and mammoths, oh my! Those are just a few of the magical, giant creatures you’ll see at “Imaginary Worlds” at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Learn all about the ancient art of “mosaiculture” as you take a stroll. Tickets to the Garden are $21.95.
May 17
Don’t miss one of the best family friendly festivals this weekend in Roswell. The Alive in Roswell festival will feature live bands, food trucks, craft beer, vendors, kids’ games, entertainment, and socializing in three locations connected by a free trolley (on Canton Street, in Roswell Square, and behind city hall).
May 17 - June 3
See the Oscar-nominated drama, Fences, on stage at the Marietta New Theater on the Square. Troy Maxson has gone through life in an America where to be proud and black is to face pressures that could crush a man, body and soul. But the 1950s are yielding to the new spirit of liberation in the 1960s, a spirit that is changing the world Troy Maxson has learned to deal with the only way he can, a spirit that is making him a stranger, angry and afraid, in a world he never knew.
May 17 - 20
Boardgame fans from across the Southeast gather for four days of fun and games at the Atlanta Marriott Marietta. Hundreds of the world's best boardgames are available for play, as well as friendly folks who can help with the rules. Events include a large selection of Play & Win games, the Southeast Regional Boardgaming Championships, Demo Alley and a Flea Market.
May 18 - 20
Opa! Enjoy all things Greek culture at the Marietta Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy treats like spanakopita and dolmades, shop for traditional Greek crafts and watch Greek dance.
Get your jive on at Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre This year’s headliners are Lil Kim, Nas, Goodie Mob and R.B.R.M. Enjoy good music, good people and good times. Tickets start at $69.
May 19
Kirkwood Spring Fling and Tour of Homes
Spring festival season continues in Kirkwood! The funky neighborhood comes alive with artists, festival food, music, a 5k, bbq cook-off, kids activities and the tour of homes.
Bring your four-legged friends to Pawfest this weekend. The dog festival includes a morning hike, a noon fashion show for dogs, Frisbee demos, contests, food, entertainment and kids’ activities at Briscoe Park in Snellville.
Get ready for some family fun with the Flick-Nic festivities. The event will feature picnic festivities and music an hour before dusk in Candler Park.
Good Neighbor Day Open House Airshow
Up, up and away! Watch stunt pilots perform daring aerobatics, admire military aircraft displays, take a helicopter ride and more at the The Good Neighbor Day Open House Airshow at Dekalb Peachtree Airport! Admission is free and parking is $10.
Live From Here with Chris Thile
See the live radio show, Live From Here with Chris Thile, Live at the Fox Theatre! Formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion, the variety show pairs acclaimed musician Chris Thile with a rotating cast of performers. Neko Case and Father John Misty headline in Atlanta. Tickets start at $35.
May 19 - 20
Celebrate the birthday of international African icon at the Malcolm X Festival, which features music, food booths and craft vendors at West End Park.
May 20
Festivals of Speed (POSTPONED TO FATHER'S DAY, JUNE 17)
This exquisite motorsport display will showcase the world’s most exotic cars, motorcycles & luxury brands all placed for display on the elegant boulevard at AVALON. Featured will be both vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models. Automotive designs by Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston-Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren will all be onsite.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}