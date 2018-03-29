0 Things to Do: Easter celebrations, Braves home opener and Baconfest!

March 9 - April 15

The Atlanta Fair

This year’s fair has more in store for attendees than ever before, featuring three new rides and a new burrito food option! The new Nemesis 360 is sure to live up to its name as it will hang daredevils at harrowing heights while spinning in inverted circles. Riders can land in the next dimension on Alien Abduction, and Expedition will take explorers on a quest with a mysterious mission! Other fair favorites, including the Towering Ferris Wheel, will be available to guests along with a variety of interactive games and scrumptious foods. Atlanta foodies will not want to miss out on their share of fair snacks, such as cotton candy, elephant ears, candy apples and more!

March 29

Braves Home Opener at SunTrust Park

The Atlanta Braves meet the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:10p to kick off their second season at SunTrust Park. The first 40,000 fans will receive a 'Chop On' Tomahawk in celebration of Opening Day.

March 29 - April 1

9th Annual 18th Century Colonial Market Faire

Come interact with Living Historians demonstrating live at Fort Yargo in 1790's Georgia when knee breeches and tri corn hats were still in fashion. Come out to the old fort and see 18th century craftsmen and women demonstrating their trade, frontier camps, militia drills, children's activities, trading post, weapons hear 18th century music, see 18th century dancing and other unique 18th century demonstrations

March 30

Adult Prom: A Prehistoric Night to Remember

Lots of high school students have enjoyed their proms at Fernbank Museum over the decades, but this year, we're planning the biggest party of all--a prom for the 21+ crowd. Re-live your glory days or get a re-do of the big night as you journey back to high school with Fernbank's first-ever Adult Prom: A Prehistoric Night to Remember.

March 31

Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at Callanwolde

Bring your basket and your camera for a family friendly Easter egg hunt amidst Callanwolde's beautiful spring gardens and grounds! Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt features thousands of candy-filled eggs to find (including three golden "prize" eggs) and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. There will be family friendly games, a LEGO building station provided by LEGOLAND Discovery Center, a face painter, The Home Depot station, treats for sale by Cinnaholic, and a kids' dance floor (beats brought to you by J&M Sound Design DJ)! An indoor bar will also be available with beer, wine, mimosas, coffee, hot chocolate, and soft drinks for sale.

Hop in the Park at Atlantic Station

Celebrate the Easter weekend with FREE family fun at Hop in the Park! Atlantic Station's Central Park will be transformed into a springtime wonderland with craft booths, balloons, bubble shows, and more! Plus, the Georgia House Rabbit Society will be on hand with a corral of real bunnies. And, the Easter Bunny himself will make a special appearance!

Makers Market in Central Park

Come to Central Park to shop beautiful handcrafted jewelry, art, home goods, and more at the weekend Makers Market. Not only will you be supporting the work of local entrepreneurs, but you will also get one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself and friends. The Makers vary from weekend to weekend, so be sure to visit often!

Muddbuggs and Music 2018

Get ready for the second annual MuddBuggs and Music Festival at the Duluth Town Green! It's going to be a great year for crawfish and we can't wait to fire up the boilers. Check back for the band lineup and event details and listen for info on Kicks101.5 and Rock100.5

Baconfest

Atlanta’s outrageously savory and oft-salacious annual event, BaconFest, is set to return in 2calla018 to our home at 569 Ezzard Street, just off of Edgewood Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward. We urge bacon-lovers to keep that date open and their attention locked on Dad’s, as the innovative, comedic crew will be revealing juicy details in the coming weeks about the 2018 meaty extravaganza.

Day of the Juice Craft Beer Festival

For the first time, 30 brewers with the best hazy brews in the country will bring the juice to the city of Atlanta at the first “Day of the Juice” Beer Festival, produced by Georgia-based Modern Hops.Brewers will present a least two beers, mostly IPAs not currently distributed in Georgia, for unlimited tastings to festival guests. For a full list of participating brewers visit dayofthejuice.com. All proceeds will benefit The Georgia Transplant Foundation and the PKD Foundation (polycystic kidney disease). Early Bird tickets are $65 until Feb. 28, then tickets are $80 starting March 1.

March 31 - April 1

LEGOLand NinjaGoGo Event:

Master Wu is waiting for YOU at the Dojo! LEGO® fans of all ages are invited to join their favorite ninjas – Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya – during The Ultimate LEGO® Ninjago Experience, featuring two new attractions at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Atlanta. Sharpen your ninja skills in the all NEW LEGO® Ninjago Training Camp, learn the LEGO® NINJAGO® alphabet and master the elements of the 4th Dimension! This is YOUR chance to jump into super-charged and totally awesome LEGO NINJAGO themed activities!

Easter Weekend at Callaway Gardens

The weekend-long celebration of spring includes fun runs, a 5k, live music, Easter egg hunts, visits with the Easter bunny, an Easter sunrise service, brunch and activities for kids.

April 1

Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park

Experience serenity and peace as the Stone Mountain Sunrise Association presents two simultaneous, non-denominational Easter services at the top of the Mountain and at the base of the Mountain on the Memorial Lawn.

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Park Tavern

Enjoy an Easter Brunch overlooking Piedmont Park and the city skyline, with an appearance by the Easter bunny and an egg hunt at noon at Park Tavern. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance for pictures and an Easter egg hunt with great prizes at 12 noon.

April Fool's Comedy Night

Sample the latest batch of laughs and hand-crafted beers. The Decatur Arts Alliance and Three Taverns Brewery host a night of local joking. And food trucks – delicious, delicious food trucks. Tickets available at freshtix.com. Choose from two shows – 7 pm and 9 pm. Limited seats available. Must be 21 or older to attend. Ticket price includes: a night of stand-up entertainment, brewery tour, Three Taverns selections, and a tasting glass to take home. Please drink responsibly.

Through April 1

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Through May 6

The Secret World Inside of You at Fernbank

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.

RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

© 2018 Cox Media Group.