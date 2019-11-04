0
Things to do: Decatur Wine Fest, Sesame Street Live!, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
November 10
Enjoy an artist market, games, tunes, food trucks, and more at the King of Pops Field Day! This is a FREE event!
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
November 9
Head to the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Decatur and taste over 500 different kinds of wines. General admission is $45.
Head to The Battery for all kinds of delicious, fresh fish, drinks, and more! General admission is FREE, First Mate Lounge is $75.
100+ beers, 25+ wines, a live band, and more! Day of event tickets are $50.
November 8-10
Jump to the beat and join Big Bird, Elmo and all the Sesame street gang as they hit The Infinite Energy Center for Sesame Street Live! Tickets start at $20.
November 9 at 6pm
The Center for Puppetry Arts will hold a special meet and greet in honor of Sesame Street's 50th birthday! Tickets for members are $25, non-members are $35.
November 8-9
Historic Roswell hosts IrishFest Atlanta! Enjoy live music, cultural enrichment programs, workshops, and more! Some events are ticketed while others are FREE!
November 5-17
See what happened before Dorothy dropped in! The Fox Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical WICKED! Ticket prices vary.
Now through January 12, 2020
Don't miss this new exhibit from Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave 'Fashioning Art From Paper' at SCAD. General admission is $14. Children 14 and under are FREE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}