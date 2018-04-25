0 Things to Do: Comedy Festival, the Inman Park Festival and Taste of Marietta

April 26 - 29

Laughing Skull Comedy Festival

65 of the best standup comedians from all over the country will try to make you chuckle at the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival. The comedy showcases are spread over 6 venues and tickets start at $15 per show.

April 27-28

Georgia Pinners Conference

With 250 shopping booths and more than 100 classes to choose from, the second Pinners Conference & Expo in Atlanta offers attendees the opportunity to develop new skills and spark creativity. Pinners is a one-of-kind experience based on “Pinterest coming to life,” and this year, Pinners welcomes a special guest, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, who will visit the event on Friday morning to connect with attendees.

April 27 - 29

Inman Park Spring Festival

Spring wouldn't feel like spring without the Inman Park Festival! The funky neighborhood comes alive with art, food, live music, fun for kids, a tour of homes and one awesome parade. Admission is free.

April 17 - May 5

Duluth Arts Festival

The City of Duluth is hosting 9 days of art designed to bring out the creative side in you. Each day will feature various forms of interactive art including colorful tree wrappings, Tweet & Seek, Dancing, Theater, Music, Eat Like a Local and the list goes on.

April 28

Kennesaw Beer and Wine Fest

Get a taste of over 100 beers, including a bunch of local Georgia brews at The Depot Park in Kennesaw. You can also sip on over 25 wines and listen to live music. Tickets are $35 and up and include a souvenir cup. But leave the kids at home because this event is 21+.

Clarkston Culture Fest

The Clarkson Culture Fest is all about celebrating this unique community’s diversity. Experience food, music, dance, languages and traditions from all over the world at James R. Hallford Stadium. This year features a Culture Parade, a classic car show, performances and kids activities. This is a free event.

The Great Southern Beer Fest

Great Southern Beer Festivals is a beer festival focused on beers coming out of the South. In addition to craft beer, there will be southern cuisine, southern rock music and covers, games, and some friendly competition at John Howell Park on Virginia Ave.

Spring Chicken Festival

A day of delicious chicken samples, recycled art, and activities for the whole family in Downtown Gainesville. The cook off consists of two divisions: Professional and Backyard Bar-B-Q. Prizes will be awarded in both categories. The art market begins at 10am and chicken samples will be available at 11am.

Atlanta United FC vs. Impact de Montreal

Join other devoted fans and cheer on Atlanta's soccer team Atlanta United FC as they take on Impact de Montreal in this MLS match-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game starts at 1p.

April 28 - 29

Spring Jonquil Festival

The City of Smyrna welcomes all to the Spring Jonquil Festival on the beautiful Village Green next to the fabulous Market Village. The Spring Jonquil Festival features over 175 arts & crafts booths, 15 food booths, an entertainment stage, and a variety of children's activities. Bring the family and shop, play, eat, drink and just have a great day together.

Atlanta Motorama

The Atlanta Motorama includes classic vehicles, hot rods, monster trucks, burnouts, car crushing, a swap meet, stage entertainment, a barbeque competition, and vendor exhibits at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

April 29

Taste of Marietta

Sample food from over 75 restaurants at Taste of Marietta in the square, which comes alive with food and drink vendors, five live music stages, games for kids, a sports corner and a cooking stage with demonstrations from celebrity chefs. Admission is free.

Food-o-Rama in the Old Fourth Ward

Atl's favorite food truck festival is rolling into Old 4th Ward Park with almost 50 of the best food trucks and restaurants from across the Southeast. Food-O-Rama will also feature a live music stage, craft beers and cocktails, a makers' market with handcrafted goods, a kids' zone and more- for no entry fee!

