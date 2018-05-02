0 Things to Do: Cinco de Mayo, Shaky Knees and the Atlanta BBQ Festival

May 3

Taste of Alpharetta

If you love food, you’ll love this fest. Over 60 restaurants set up in downtown Alpharetta this weekend for Taste of Alpharetta. Sample food from the top chefs in town, enjoy culinary demonstrations and entertainment. Admission is free.

Classic Movie Thursday

Step back in time to the golden age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening will feature movie classics you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.

May 4

Tacos and Tequila Buckhead Block Party

Get your sombreros, mustaches and mariachis out it’s….fiesta time! Join the Buckhead neighborhood for the Tacos and Tequila Pub Crawl and enjoy tasty tacos and drinks and a bunch of local restaurants and watering holes. Prices vary.

Bash of the Empire

Atlanta’s longest-running and most die-hard Star Wars themed party, returns for a 7th installment at Center Stage Theater. Power up your lightsaber and join us for a late-night dance party and celebration, welcoming International Star Wars Day to Atlanta with your fellow galactic nerds. Come browse the vendors, step in front of the photographers lenses, join in a Midnight Costume Contest, get 3D scanned and printed, take a spin on the dance floor and try Center Stage’s galactic themed drink specials –in addition to enjoying performances, prize giveaways and more.

May 4 - 6

Shaky Knees

Grab your dancing shoes! Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age and The National head up this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival in Central Park -- and there’s more music where that came from. Tickets start at $99.

May 5

Gwinnett Beer Festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with beer and baseball at Coolray Field. Sample over 150 craft beers, enjoy live music and great food at Coolray Field, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers. Tickets start at $45.

La Buckhead Fiesta

A Buckhead Cinco de Mayo pub crawl! Spend an hour each at 5 of Buckhead's prime time bars with cheap/complimentary drinks, live entertainment, and great food! Starts at Kramers.

Taste of East Point

Guests can browse art created by local artists, enjoy an eclectic mix of food, sip on craft beverages and more! The festival line-up is full of talented musicians including The Mar-Tans, Uptown Entertainment Band and Frankies Blues Mission.

Shepherd Center Derby Day

Can’t make it to Louisville for this year’s Kentucky Derby? Join Shepherd Center at Chastain Horse Park as they recreate the magic of Churchill Downs at Derby Day 2018 – Atlanta’s largest Kentucky Derby party! All proceeds from the event support Shepherd Center's Recreation Therapy Department.

La Fete du Rosé (The Rosé Festival)

La Fete du Rosé in Historic Fourth Ward Park is Atlanta's first festival celebrating all things Rosé, featuring Rosé wines, champagnes, live music, DJs, food, games, photo installations and treats amidst a backdrop of all things pink and white.

Free Comic Book Day 2018

Come out to Free Comic Book Day and witness comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their store, with no purchase required and no strings attached. Fans new and old are welcome at Great Escape Comics and Games for a fun day with free comics and great deals!

May 5 - 6

Atlanta BBQ Festival

Enjoy America’s best backyard pastime at the Atlanta BBQ Festival at Atlantic Station. Atlanta’s top BBQ restaurants serve up their specialties and more than 30 professional teams compete a cook off. Tickets start at $50.

Snellville Days

If you are looking for some free fun this weekend, make your way to Snellville Days. The event will feature arts and crafts, food booths and live entertainment at Briscoe Park.

May 6

Picnic in the Park

Grab a blanket and picnic basket prepared by some of Atlanta's favorite chefs while enjoying beer and wine, live music, dancing, lawn games, and the beautiful scenery of Atlanta's Historic Fourth Ward Park. Guests will even have the opportunity to bid on gourmet picnic baskets and win prizes provided by local chefs and restaurants!

Through May 6

Carmen at the Cobb Energy Centre

The Atlanta Opera presents Carmen. She is a beautiful and free-spirited gypsy who makes men melt. When the naive Don Jose falls for her, he falls hard into a dangerous obsession, breaking up with his childhood sweetheart and abandoning the military. But the reckless Carmen cannot be tamed, and she grows weary of Don Jose once she meets the glamorous toreador, Escamillo. This messy love triangle won’t end well.

