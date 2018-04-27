0 Local restaurants offer specials for Cinco de Mayo

First things first, Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexico's Independence Day. Rather, it commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over Napoleon III's French forces on May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla.

But for many, it's simply a reason to go out drinking.

Here are some specials around the Atlanta area for Cinco de Mayo.

Cuatro de Mayo Fiesta Returns to Colony Square on Friday, May 4

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square will host its second annual celebration of the holiday a day early and transform The Plaza into a lunchtime fiesta on Friday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prior to the event, attendees can register to receive two complimentary margaritas from the Sunshine Alchemy alcohol truck by visiting: www.eventbrite.com/e/cuatro-de-mayo-tickets-44997191812

May 5

Bar Mercado

www.barmercadoatl.com

Hop off the BeltLine and into Bar Mercado this Cinco de Mayo and enjoy a festival drink and dessert specials! The team will be offering $5 margherita inspirada, $5 tequila shot with a cana of estrella and $10 churro pairings with your choice of Perucchi vermouth or cava.

The Iberian Pig

www.theiberianpigatl.com

The Iberian Pig is taking care of all your Cinco de Mayo needs with a variety of delicious specials! Guests will be able to enjoy a special elote – grilled corn with manchego and pimenton allioli and tequila lime pie. The must-try drink of the evening will be “The Salted Pigeon” with Avion Reposado, aperol, grapefruit, lime and red pepper tincture with a pimenton-spiced salt rim.

Tupelo Honey

www.tupelohoneycafe.com

Head to Tupelo Honey in Sandy Springs to enjoy your Cinco de Mayo! Avoid the lines at your favorite Mexican restaurant and order any cocktail/drink and get the famed pimento cheese nachos for a penny, all day/night. The Tupelo Honey margarita is a perfect accompaniment!

Alon’s Bakery & Market

www.alons.com

Starting on Tuesday, May 1, Alon’s Bakery & market will be offering a special menu to cover all your Cinco de Mayo favorites. Enjoy a variety of quesadillas and chips and salsa, in addition to Alon’s local selection of cerveza.

The Roof at Ponce City Market

www.poncecityroof.com

Head to The Roof at Ponce City Market with Cinco and enjoy a drink with the best view in town! Try your hand at mini-golf or take a ride down the three-story slide before heading to Nine Mile Station to sip craft cocktails.

Eclipse di Luna and Loca Luna

www.eclipsediluna.net

www.loca-luna.com

Eat, drink and relax this Cinco de May with Eclipse di Luna and Loca Luna. Head to Loca Luna and enjoy the regular tapas menu with a special pig roast or indulge in Eclipse di Luna Buckhead’s famous tapas.

