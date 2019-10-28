  • Things to do: Chomp and Stomp, Chastain Arts Fest, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    November 2-3
     
    Head to Chastain Park for the annual Arts Festival. Shop all kinds of fine arts and crafts, enjoy a kids area, food stands, and more! Admission is FREE. 

     
    Head to Canton, Ga for the Taste & Brews Country Fest! Taste some of the best southern food and brews while perusing an artist market, and enjoy some live music. There will even be a kids zone and admission is FREE!

     
     

    Things That Cost a Few $$

    November 2

    Head to Cabbagetown for the annual Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Fest. Enjoy live music, an artist market, great food and drinks. Tickets for the chili tasting are $10.
     
    Don't miss the 7th annual Suwanee Wine Fest. Sip on over 150 different kinds of wines, take in live entertainment, food for purchase and more! General admission is $50.
     
    November 3-9
     
    Dine at some of the best restaurants during Sandy Springs Restaurant Week! Spots like Kaiser's Chophouse, Flowerchild, Genki, Under the Cork Tree and others will feature exclusive restaurant week menus. Restaurant menu prices vary.
     
    Now through November 9
     
    Visit one of the scariest haunted houses in Georgia! Get spooked by terrifying live actors, amazing special effects, and incredible monsters who make this one spooky event. General admission is $20.

