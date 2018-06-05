0 Things to do: Beer Fest, Wing Fest and ViHi Summerfest!

June 8 - 10

Southern Fried Gaming Festival

Have a ball at the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo at the Marriott Renaissance Waverly. Play more than 250 arcade, pinball and console machines, a pinball tournament, tabletop gaming, a vendor expo, guest speakers, movies and more. Tickets start at $20.

June 9

Brookhaven Beer Fest

Sample over 200 beers and wines at the Brookhaven Beer Fest. Grab a bite from local restaurants and food trucks, enjoy live music and the vendor expo. Tickets are $40. Behind Brookhaven MARTA.

ONE WEEK. 7 DAYS. 168 HOURS. It's the final countdown to #BrookhavenBeerAndWineFest. Do you have your ticket yet? pic.twitter.com/57Lg1PDg9l — BrookhavenBeerFest (@BrookhavenBeer) June 2, 2018

Rock The Cure

Rock the Cure offers live music, local beer, great food, and raffle prizes to support diabetes research at SweetWater Brewery.

Food That Rocks

Food That Rocks features samples from 20 favorite Sandy Springs restaurants, a band, a DJ, and a tent with wine, beer, and cocktail tastes in downtown Sandy Springs.

Roswell Lavender Festival

The Lavender Festival is a celebration of all things lavender and highlights the many varieties, uses, and folk remedies associated with this ancient plant. The festival activities include shopping, eating, lavender and plant demonstrations, live music, children's activities, crafts, yoga and meditation at Barrington Hall.

Balloons Over Fayette

See hot air balloons up close, watch them glow, and take a tethered ride at Balloons Over Fayette, which also has a kids’ zone, food, and crafts in Fayetteville. At the Sara Harp Minter/Whitewater Complex.

Tunes from the Tombs

Rattle your bones with live music in one of Atlanta’s most unique venues during Tunes from the Tombs at Oakland Cemetery! Catch live music, grab a bite to eat and visit with some of the city’s most famous (ghostly) residents. Drivin’ and Cryin’ headlines. Tickets start at $20.

June 9 - 10

Virginia Highlands Summerfest

Take to the tree-lined streets of Virginia Highlands for the neighborhood’s annual Summerfest! Shop for arts and crafts, run a 5k, enjoy live music, local eats and more.

Wing & Rock Festival

The Wing & Rock Festival is an annual two-day family friendly, food and music event that has something for everyone. This event is the 3rd largest chicken wing festival in the country featuring some of regions best tasting wings. The amphitheater stage will feature live rock tribute & cover bands plus School of Rock performances. At Etowah River Park in Canton

Blairsville Scottish Festival & Highland Games

The Blairsville Scottish Festival and Highland Games offers highland games, Scottish dance, food, music, and historic demonstrations. At Meeks Park in Blairsville.

June 10

Atlanta Streets Alive Westside

Make your way on foot or on wheels through nine neighborhood during Atlanta Streets Alive Westside. You’ll see ATL from a different perspective as the streets become a public space during this fun seasonal tradition. Free for all ages.

Did you miss us at the last @ATLStreetsAlive ? No problem! Meet us at the Westside Atlanta Streets Alive NEXT Sunday, June 10th (6/10) from 4-8pm! This month @ATLStreetsAlive will head back to the Westside via Marietta St. and Howell Mill Road #streetsareforpeople #thisisATL pic.twitter.com/fXSiMWGnKj — Atlanta City Studio (@ATLCityStudio) June 3, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.