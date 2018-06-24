0 The Village People bring 'Y.M.C.A.' to Atlanta

SUGAR HILL, Ga. - A cop, a Native American, a cowboy, a construction worker, a G.I. and Leather Man had people dancing and throwing up the famous Y, M, C and A letters Saturday night.

PHOTOS: The Village People play the Bowl at Sugar Hill

The Village People played the Bowl at Sugar Hill. The group behind such hits as "Y.M.C.A.," "Macho Man" and "In The Navy" headlined the show along with Sister Sledge.

Victor Willis, who portrays the cop, is the original member of the group. Producer Jacques Morali and business partner Henri Belolo needed a background singer for a project in 1977, and they called Willis in for the job.

Once the background job was completed, Morali had an idea for a new album for which Willis signed on. The album included "San Francisco," "In Hollywood," "Fire Island" and "Village People." Professional background singers were used for the project. The music soared to the top of the charts, and everyone wanted to see and hear the Village People, only there weren't any Village People, just Willis.

The trio quickly set out to form a group, doing so by placing ads looking for macho singers who could dance. Those interested had to have a mustache, too. Soon after, the Village People proper was born.

Willis served as the lead singer from the group's founding to 1980. He returned briefly in 1982 to 1983, but left again, this time for 34 years. He returned in 2017 after some legal proceedings as related to ownership of the group's most popular songs.

Over the years, a few different people have served as the different characters in the group. Today, Willis performs as the cop, Angel Morales is the Native American, Sonny Earl is the G.I., J.J. Lippoid is Leather Man, James Kwong performs as the construction worker and Chad Freeman is the cowboy.

The Village People have sold more than 100 million records.

The Bowl at Sugar Hill is an outdoor concert venue in Sugar Hall in northeast Gwinnett County. Upcoming shows include Michael Bolton, Don Felder and a Journey tribute band.

