0 The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta pumpkin patches

Nothing says fall quite like visiting an Atlanta-area pumpkin patch, and most have a lot more to offer than just their pumpkins.

Corn mazes, hay rides and other fun activities are also available at many pumpkin patch locations, so load up the family and make an afternoon of it.

Check out the following seven Atlanta-area pumpkin patches that are worth a visit:

Berry Patch Farms, 786 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock. 770-926-0561. http://www.berrypatchfarms.net/pumpkins.htm.

Open weekends Oct. 6-28 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekdays Oct. 15-30 from 3:30-7 p.m. Check, credit cards or cash accepted, and parking on weekends costs $3.

Make an afternoon of it at Berry Patch Farms, where you can take a hayride to and from the pumpkin patch. You can also pick up some fall décor like gourds, mini pumpkins and Indian corn, as well as some jams and other goodies to take home. The kids will enjoy romping on the playground and meeting the baby farm animals too.

Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming. 770-889-1515. http://www.warbingtonfarms.com.

Open Sept. 15-Nov. 3, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for Columbus Day. $12 plus tax includes unlimited access to the fun park and corn maze.

In addition to picking out a pumpkin, check out the fun park, which has slides, swings, a jumping pillow and barnyard animals. You can also try to work your way through Warbington Farms' corn maze during the day or at night with a flashlight from home or glow sticks and flashlights you can buy at the farm.

Still Family Farm, 5630 Macland Road, Powder Springs. 678-283-6951. https://www.stillfamilyfarm.com.

Open Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 22-Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until sunset (typically around 7 p.m.). Tickets are $15 per person, with children 4 and under free and a $2 military discount with ID, and they include all activities.

Choose from pumpkins in all sizes and mums, corn stalks or hay bales to decorate your porch or yard. While you're at the farm, you can also explore the five-acre corn maze, take a hayride or check out an heirloom tractor display. Kids will also like climbing a huge pile of hay bales and zooming down a slide.

Sleepy Hollow Farm, 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs. 770-880-8846. https://www.sleepyhollowtrees.com/pumpkins-corn-maze.

Open Sept. 22-Nov. 3, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Nighttime activities on select dates from 7-10 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 with kids 2 and under admitted free with an adult ticket. Nighttime events cost $20 per person and must be reserved in advance.

After you've picked out your perfect pumpkin, Sleepy Hollow has activities during the day as well as at night. Daytime fun includes a corn maze, kids' games, tractor rides and farm animals you can visit. At night, check out the "Stranger Things" filming location tours and a nighttime corn maze on select nights.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin is involved in several activities at Stone Mountain Park's Annual Pumpkin Festival. (Courtesy of stonemountainpark.com/For the AJC)

Stone Mountain Park Annual Pumpkin Festival, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407. https://www.stonemountainpark.com/Events/Pumpkin-Festival.

Open select dates from Sept. 22-Oct. 28. Activities are included with an All-Attractions Pass or a Mountain Membership.

Enjoy all the regular park attractions in addition to pumpkin-themed activities like a dance-a-long party parade with Spookley the Square Pumpkin, meet him at the pumpkin patch or take part in a pie-eating contest. This year, a Glow by Night experience is also added, with thousands of jack-o-lanterns lighting up the night. Huge pumpkin displays and flashlight tours will also extend the nighttime fun.

Big Springs Farms, 2100 Sugar Pike Road, Woodstock. http://www.bigspringsfarms.com.

Open October weekends on Fridays from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission and parking, but $3 and $4 charges for other activities.

Choose from hundreds of pumpkins ranging from minis to the "Big Max," which weighs about 50-60 pounds. Also check out the fresh and dried gourds, corn stalks and concrete pumpkins. Other activities include wagon rides, a corn maze and a bounce house.

Scottsdale Farms, 15639 Birmingham Highway, Milton. 770-777-5875. http://www.scottsdalefarms.com.

Open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pumpkins arrive soon at Scottsdale Farms, and while you're visiting the 65-acre location, you can shop for home décor, furniture and gifts from local and international artisans. Also visit the boutique, where you can buy clothes and jewelry. From wreaths to gardening supplies, you'll find items for the outside of your home as well as its inside.

