That's expensive! Average cost of a date in Georgia isn't cheap

A map showing how much an average price of a date in each state is making its rounds on social media, and the numbers are throwing some people for a loop.
New York topped the list with $297.27 — for one date. The survey, conducted by Match.com, defines "average date" as dinner for two, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.
The average cost of a date in Georgia appears to be $121.12, which seems like a bargain compared to New York but is above the national average of $102.32.
You don't have to take out a loan to have a good time in Atlanta, however.
Move your movie from the theater to the drive-in, and you'll save $12-15. Pick up an $8 bottle of this award-winning wine at Aldi and pack a picnic dinner to eat in the car while watching the movie. That puts your total at $30-50, depending on the cost of the food.
Or go on a nontraditional date. Explore Atlanta's historic Oakland Cemetery during its free annual fall festival, Sunday in the Park. Oakland Cemetery is the final resting place of more than 70,000 people and some of Atlanta's and Georgia's most famous names, including Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr.; golfer Bobby Jones; Atlanta's first African American mayor, Maynard Jackson; and "Gone With the Wind" author Margaret Mitchell. The event is Sept. 29.
With a little planning you can have a great time with your date without spending a great amount of money. Here are some more ideas:
» 4 things to do in Atlanta that are (almost) free
» 11 free museums and attractions to explore around Atlanta
» 8 Atlanta dates that will impress your sweetheart for less than $20
» 7 fun things to do in Atlanta on a small budget
