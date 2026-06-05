Test your knowledge, show off your skills with new game show attraction at the Battery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new attraction in metro Atlanta aims to make your childhood dreams of participating on a game show come to life.

The Great Big Game Show opened its doors in May at the Battery Atlanta near the Escape Room, which is owned by the same company.

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The Great Big Game Show has three studios that can each fit up to 14 contestants. The setup is the same: a red team versus a blue team with a live game show host assisted by the attraction’s mascot Chip.

The teams then compete from a set of 18 “mini-games” and collect as many points as they can within the hour.

“You’re going to play anywhere from five to eight of those mini-games. And it’s randomized every time you play. So every time you play the Great Big Game Show, it’s a different experience,” studio manager Nick Pinelli said, adding one trivia game has over 1,000 questions.

The company’s development team creates the games and puts their own spin on elements from classic game shows like “Wheel of Fortune,” “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud.” Some of them use giant props as well.

The hour ends with a Spin Off showdown at the Great Big Wheel followed by a confetti celebration for the winning team.

Pinelli says the Great Big Game Show checks in with their guests for their feedback to constantly evolve the guest experience.

“While we’re absolutely an entertainment company, we’re also a hospitality company. And what our guests want is what’s most important to us,” he said.

The Great Big Game Show is open every day from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Game show experiences are a growing trend across metro Atlanta. Other attractions that have opened within the past years:

Game Show Battle Rooms: 4450 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody

The Game Show Challenge: 1000 White Street, southwest Atlanta

Game Show Studio Atlanta at 22 Park Park in downtown Atlanta

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