Taylor Swift to headline FREE Atlanta concert

Taylor Swift isn't touring in 2020 aside from her Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East shows – but she will take a stage in Atlanta.
The superstar will headline the final day of concerts surrounding the NCAA Men's Final Four, which sets up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 4-6.
Swift's free performance at the Capital One JamFest will take place April 5 at Centennial Olympic Park.
The annual NCAA March Madness Music Festival will also commandeer the downtown park on April 3 with the AT&T Block Party and the April 4 Coca-Cola Music, with Swift's performance capping the weekend. Artists for the other concerts will be announced soon.
When the Men's Final Four last hit Atlanta in 2013, the corresponding music festival brought a marquee lineup of Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Zac Brown Band and others to Centennial Olympic Park.
Recent headliners have included Katy Perry, Jason Aldean and Imagine Dragons.
Swift played Atlanta in August 2018, selling out a pair of concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Her current album, "Lover," released in August, spawned the hits "Me!," "You Need to Calm Down" and the title track while moving nearly a million copies its first week of release. It's the biggest-selling album of the year so far.
