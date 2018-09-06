St. Augustine to celebrate event 453 years in the making

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The nation's oldest city is set for a party.
On Saturday, September 8, a full day of activities in St. Augustine portray and honor the founding of America's First Parish and St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city.
Both were founded together 453 years ago on Sept. 8, 1565, by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés. The event will start at the Mission Nombre de Dios, 27 Ocean Ave., and then process to the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, 11 Magnolia Ave.
At 10 a.m. at the Mission Nombre de Dios, a historical re-enactment of the Spanish landing will feature the Historic Florida Militia's Men of Menendez arriving on shore aboard the St. Augustine Maritime Heritage Foundation's Chalupa (a boat that would have been used to ferry colonists from their tall ship to the shore.) The landing will be followed by a Holy Mass at the rustic altar on the mission grounds at 11 a.m.
All activities at the Mission Nombre de Dios are free and open to the public.
The event will continue with a Grand Procession at 1 p.m. to the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.
At 1:30 p.m. guests will witness the first Thanksgiving at the Fountain of Youth. General admission into the Fountain of Youth is $15 for adults, $8 for kids 6 - 12 and $14 for seniors 60+.
Click here to learn more about the Founder's Day Celebration.
Click here for lodging deals on Florida's Historic Coast.
