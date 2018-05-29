0 Soul Cycle is a mind-body experience, studio opens in Buckhead

ATLANTA - Soul Cycle a mind-body experience; studio opens in Buckhead

Soul Cycle has officially made its way down south, opening in the heart of Buckhead at the Shops Around Lenox.

WSB’s Heather Catlin got a chance to check out the candlelit 45-minute cycling class, which incorporates high-intensity cardio, strength training and rhythm-based choreography.

“It’s a lot of fun music. The instructor is riding with you the entire time. It’s a huge sense of community,” said Soul instructor Elysse Killin.

And yes, it’s quite possible to become addicted to the workout, as the instructors describe it as way more than exercising – more like a mind-body experience.

“There’s no technology in the room besides my laptop which plays the music. Other than that, there’s no meters on our bikes. There’s no leaderboards behind me or up on the mirrors.”

The studio atmosphere is quite magical. The room is dimly with candles burning at the front podium where the instructor is. The instructors are super motivating through the entire class.

Killin explained, “It’s cool because you kind of just go on this 45-minute journey together no matter where you are in your life, what you’re doing, or how old you are.”

Check out Catlin’s Soul Cycle experience in the video above.

For more information, visit https://www.soul-cycle.com/.

